TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Cyber Monday is in full swing, and unfortunately, so are criminals hoping to steal your hard-earned money.

On Monday, Attorney General Ashley Moody stopped by Tampa to urge Floridians to be cautious while shopping online.

Moody, officials with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and members of the Cyber Fraud Enforcement Unit said it was crucial for consumers to protect their sensitive information while holiday shopping.

“The hustle and bustle and increased spending often is a ripe time for scammers and criminals to take advantage of those that may be unsuspecting shoppers,” Moody said.

According to Moody, one of the most common online tactics being used to target shoppers is impersonation scams.

With these scams, fraudsters will call, text or email consumers, posing as a legitimate company in an attempt to get their personal information or money.

For example, according to Moody, a consumer may receive an email or a phone call from a person pretending to be from Amazon or another online retailer, claiming their account is suspended and the only way to regain access is to send them money or gift cards.

Moody said a consumer may also receive a text or email that appears to be from UPS or the United States Postal Service saying that a package cannot be delivered. The scammers attempt to get the victim will click on the link in the text or email to “claim” the package, providing personal and financial information to the fraudsters.

Moody provided the following tips for people to avoid falling victim to these schemes:

Do not be rushed by a solicitor, if someone calls and demands immediate action, take a second to investigate the caller’s claims.

Do not search online for banks’ or merchants’ phone numbers. Instead, download the company’s official app and find the customer service number on the app. Fraudsters can set up fake webpages with phone numbers that go directly to scammers to entrap people searching online for a company’s real contact number.

Never buy from an unknown company or website.

Do not provide personal or financial information to a solicitor over email, social media or the phone.

Legitimate businesses or banking institutions will not call to demand payment to fix an account problem.

If you fall victim to a cyber crime, Attorney General Moody suggests the following steps:

Secure Devices: Change passwords for all online accounts, especially for sensitive information.

Change passwords for all online accounts, especially for sensitive information. Preserve Evidence: Take screenshots or gather any relevant information that can serve as evidence.

Take screenshots or gather any relevant information that can serve as evidence. Report the Cybercrime: Contact local law enforcement, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement Computer Crime Center and the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Internet Crime Complaint Center. Floridians can also submit an online complaint to Attorney General Moody’s Consumer Protection Division at MyFloridaLegal.com.

Contact local law enforcement, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement Computer Crime Center and the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Internet Crime Complaint Center. Floridians can also submit an online complaint to Attorney General Moody’s Consumer Protection Division at MyFloridaLegal.com. Notify Financial Institutions: If the cybercrime involves unauthorized access to bank accounts or credit cards, contact a bank or credit card company immediately. Inform the organization of the incident and follow instructions to protect accounts and dispute any fraudulent charges.

If the cybercrime involves unauthorized access to bank accounts or credit cards, contact a bank or credit card company immediately. Inform the organization of the incident and follow instructions to protect accounts and dispute any fraudulent charges. Update Security Measures: Ensure a computer, smartphone or other devices have up-to-date antivirus software, firewalls and security patches installed. Regularly update operating systems and software to address vulnerabilities.

Tips for shopping online safely can be found in the 2023 Holiday Consumer Protection Guide.