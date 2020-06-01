Tampa nonprofit providing ‘Birthday in a Box’ for kids during pandemic

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A local nonprofit is getting creative on how to provide some light in children’s lives during the coronavirus pandemic.

The mission of “Celebrate Birthdays” is to ensure every foster child and all children get the chance to celebrate their birthday and receive a present.

However, in the middle of the pandemic, getting kids together to celebrate isn’t possible with social distancing guidelines still in place.

That’s by Celebrate Birthdays has created the “Birthday in a Box.”

Each box contains everything essential for a birthday party, including cake mix, frosting, a cake pan, napkins, plates, candles, decorations, games, activities and of course, a present for each child.

Celebrate Birthdays is asking the community to help during this time. Sponsoring a birthday box for a child is $25. For those creative folk, a birthday box with these items can be created and dropped off at 611 N. New Jersey Ave. in Tampa, or a meet-up can be arranged.

Celebrate Birthdays is also always looking for handmade birthday cards.

Celebrate Birthdays works with organizations such as The Children’s Home, The Spring Tampa, children’s cancer care cancers, and more.

For more information on Celebrate Birthdays and their mission, click here.