Tampa police pepper spray crowd after woman allegedly tries to hit them with umbrella

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Protesters are vowing to march again Friday and all weekend long across the greater Tampa Bay Area. They are demanding equality, justice, and calling for an end to police brutality.

On Thursday night, Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park was filled with thousands of peaceful protesters, chanting with signs. But Tampa police said not everyone was peaceful and that some protesters forced them to use pepper spray.

Tampa police said protesters began walking onto the interstate and a young woman swung an umbrella at police. They said other protesters ran at them while they made the arrest, forcing them to use pepper spray to back up the crowd.

The Tampa Police Department said in a statement quote “Your headline should read: “Criminals Attacking Officers”.

Meanwhile, thousands of peaceful protesters took the streets of Tampa Thursday. 8 on your side was on Ashley Drive the moment hundreds came together from opposite directions.

Marchers joined forces for a peaceful protest with people sitting in the street, followed by moments of silence to honor George Floyd.

8 On Your Side spoke with protesters who said they have a message for all. “We’ve got to do the right things, vote the right people in and vote vote vote because a vote really does count,” said protester Didier Baptiste.

“Be open-minded and have a perspective about everything. That’s pretty much all it is,” said Tye Richardson.

Many protesters told 8 On Your Side they will keep marching until that goal is accomplished.

