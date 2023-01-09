Democrat Stacey Abrams, the two-time failed candidate for governor in Georgia and a renowned voting rights activist, says she will “likely” run for office again but did not specify for which position.

Abrams, who lost her second bid for Georgia governor in November to incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp (R), made the comment in an interview with actress Drew Barrymore on her daytime television show broadcast Monday.

“I will likely run again,” Abrams said. “If at first you don’t succeed, try try again. If it doesn’t work, you try again.”

Although Abrams lost her contest against Kemp by nearly 8 points, she is seen as a fundraising giant in the Democratic Party. She raised $113 million for her 2022 campaign and $27 million in 2018 when she previously challenged Kemp for the governor’s mansion.

Abrams, a former state lawmaker, has been influential in Georgia politics. She has built two of the largest voting rights organizations in the state, Fair Fight and New Georgia Project, and has dedicated much of her career to expanding access to the ballot box in disenfranchised communities.

“My first responsibility is to make sure anyone who wants to vote can,” she said in the interview. “Protecting democracy is not about a person. It’s about the ideals.”