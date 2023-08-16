Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) on Wednesday said he will keep up his battle against the Biden administration and officials who seek to “undermine” the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) as part of their “radical climate agenda” on the first anniversary of it being signed into law.

The West Virginia moderate, in a lengthy statement on the anniversary of the IRA being signed into law, praised parts of the legislation, which he helped author.

Manchin lauded the IRA as “one of the most historic pieces of legislation passed in decades,” especially for middle- and working-class families. He also hailed its work to reduce the national debt, lower prescription drug prices and cap the price of insulin for seniors.

But he also issued a shot across the bow at the administration as he continues to heap criticism on those he says are playing “political games” with the law.

“With respect to energy security, and contrary to those in the Biden Administration who seek to undermine this goal, this law re-established an all-of-the-above energy policy and empowered the growth of fossil fuels and renewables,” Manchin said. “If implemented as designed the IRA will ensure that all Americans have more reliable and more affordable power for years to come.”

“Make no mistake, the IRA is exactly the kind of legislation that in normal political times both political parties would proudly embrace because it is about putting the interests of Americans and West Virginians first,” Manchin continued. “Going forward I will push back on those who seek to undermine this significant legislation for their respective political agenda, and that begins with my unrelenting fight against the Biden Administration’s efforts to implement the IRA as a radical climate agenda instead of implementing the IRA that was passed into law.”

Manchin has had a mixed relationship with the massive law he helped write and usher through Congress. Earlier this year, he said in an interview that he was prepared to vote to repeal the IRA over his opposition to how the Biden administration was implementing the law.

Wednesday’s comments come as Manchin weighs his next political steps, which could include a run for a third term in the upper chamber, a No Labels third-party presidential bid or possible retirement at the end of next year. The centrist Democrat has vowed he will win whatever race he enters.

A Senate run would likely involve a race against West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice (R), a popular figure who leading Republicans heavily recruited to square off with Manchin.

“This country needs leadership and my hope is that elected leaders in both parties and in the White House put down their political swords, stop playing to the ideological extremes and focus on the very goal of this legislation — to help our hard working families and build a better, stronger and more secure nation for this generation and the next,” Manchin added in the statement.