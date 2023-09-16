A jury of state senators voted to acquit Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) on all of the 16 articles of impeachment he faced in his historic trial.

None of the articles of impeachment received the 21 votes needed to convict Paxton, meaning the Lone Star State’s top law enforcement officer — who had been suspended from his post since the House impeached him in May — will be reinstated to office.

A conviction on even one of the articles would have resulted in Paxton’s ouster.

Paxton had been accused of misusing his office to benefit a real estate developer, Nate Paul, his friend and campaign donor. The House impeachment managers called multiple former Paxton aides to testify about their concerns regarding the attorney general’s relationship with Paul, while the defense called forth current AG employees to counter that narrative.

The decision comes after eight days of witness testimony and another day of closing arguments. Jurors deliberated in private into Friday night and came together again on Saturday to cast their votes on each article in public on the Senate floor, without debate.

Unlike a normal jury, the senators did not have to reach a group decision, but each decided on the articles in what presiding Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick called “like 16 trials in one.”

Paxton’s wife, state Sen. Angela Paxton, was ineligible to vote in her husband’s impeachment, but was present throughout the impeachment proceedings, as witnesses took the stand to discuss her husband’s dealings with Paul and his alleged extramarital affair.

State Rep. Jeff Leach (R), one of the House impeachment managers, said in closings that “there comes a time for each of us … not to ask yourself what is safe, or popular, or politic, but what is right,” and implored the jurors to sustain the articles of impeachment.

But Paxton’s defense attorney Tony Buzbee in his argument contended the case was brought forward as “political witch hunt” against Paxton.

“What is this case about? It’s about nothing,” Buzbee said.

“They assumed that this man would run and hide,” Buzbee said, pointing at Paxton. “They assumed that Attorney General Ken Paxton would resign. Well, guess what? He did not resign. He is proud and is ready to go back to work. And after this is over, I expect he will go back to work.”