Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) said in a new interview that he’ll likely make his decision on a potential White House run in 2024 by April.

In an interview with CBS News published Monday, Hutchinson told congressional correspondent Nikole Killion that “probably April” will be the best time for him to announce his potential presidential candidacy.

Hutchinson, 72, noted how Iowa, the first state to cast votes for Republican candidates in 2024, will hold a candidate forum by July of this year.

The former governor has been one of the few national Republicans willing to openly criticize former President Trump, so far the only major declared presidential candidate.

Hutchinson said that the deciding factor for him would be if he continues to get “the response to the message that I bring.”

“Right now, it’s been very, very positive,” he told Killion, adding that he believes voters are “looking for someone that is not going to be creating chaos, but also has got the record of being a governor, of lowering taxes.”

“Whenever you look at a candidate that we might present, it’s got to be somebody that can attract independent voters and suburban voters,” Hutchinson added, noting that the GOP struggled in last November’s midterm elections.

Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley is expected to announce her candidacy for president on Feb. 15, which would make her the first major challenger to Trump for the nomination.

Trump announced his third presidential campaign at his Mar-a-Lago estate in November.

Hutchinson told CBS News that he doesn’t believe Trump should run for president again after his role in the Jan 6., 2021 attack at the Capitol.

“I do believe that he disqualified himself and should not serve our country again as a result of what happened,” Hutchinson said. “That’s my belief and conviction.”