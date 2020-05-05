Sunlake High School linebacker prepares for football future

LUTZ, Fla. (WFLA) – A linebacker from Sunlake High School, Damian Riewold, signed his letter of intent in front of a socially distant crowd this weekend. He will continue his football career at Warner University in Lake Wales.

Damian is getting creative as he prepares for his future in football with an unconventional workout routine.

“Every day I will switch it up,” said Riewold. “I do not have a bench press or a squat rack so I am trying to maintain the strength I have.”

Riewold has even gone as far as pushing his truck through his neighborhood to stick with his strength regimen.

“It was very odd for him to be pushing his truck around the neighborhood,” said his mother, Nadia, “but he wanted to workout, he wanted something different.”

The two of them executed the exercise flawlessly. Nadia sat behind the wheel and Damian pushed the truck up and down the street.

“I have seen him take a lot of initiative,” said Nadia.

“It is kind of hard to get motivated,” admitted Damian, “because it is easier to stay in bed all day but it feels really rewarding because I have to be.”

Damian, who has also been running with a parachute attached to him, is piling on the level of difficulty.

“I like the preparation aspect of football,” he said, which is one of the reasons why he is advancing to the next level in his football career.

He signed his letter of intent on Saturday while sitting at table in his driveway. His family was there, along with coaches and even his neighbors stepped out of their homes to support him too.

“It is not exactly what I imagined, what I dreamed of,” Damian said, “but it was cool everyone was able to come out even under the circumstances and make something work.”

Riewold will continue to wear number 42 in college to honor a member of the football family at Sunlake High School, Xavier Johnson.

Xavier, who is nicknamed “X,” wore number 42 when he played fullback and linebacker for the Seahawks.

He suffered a traumatic brain injury in a tubing accident years ago and, now, he is confined to a wheelchair.

“The number not only had a great impact on the community and the Johnson family but it had a great impact on me,” said Damian, “and I just want to keep representing what 42 means even after high school.”

Damian plans to start his freshman year at Warner University in August.

You can read the previous story on X and Damian here.