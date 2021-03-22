Sickles High School softball team determined to add to perfect 6-0 record

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Sickles High School softball team, which holds the top seed in the state and one of the top seeds in the country, has not played a game in more than two weeks. Their opponents had COVID-19 troubles.

However, the undefeated Gryphons are hardly rusty.

I visited them on their home field one week ago and, although I nearly missed it, I managed to capture the catch that defines this team.

Shelby Prevatte, who is only a freshman, called for the ball and dove to catch it in left-center field.

She exhibited fearlessness and determination. Those two traits can be easily identified in other players on this roster.

“Everyone has a position or, like, a role on the team,” said Reese Wimberly, a junior captain who is currently playing shortstop, “and everyone knows how to step up and take that role and be a big part of the team.”

The Gryphons will face the Tampa Bay Tech Titans at home on Monday.

“We have two games coming up this week,” said the head coach at Sickles High School, Al Bowman. “Tampa Bay Tech has a new pitcher. That is my understanding. Jefferson is always a very well-coached team. They have some talent there.”

Bowman is proud of his team and he is certain they will continue to be successful in the coming years.

“This year, the girls came out of the gate quicker and we are not really built just for one year,” he said. “I think, with our pitching staff being juniors and sophomores and the talent that was brought on this year with the freshman class, I think the program is going to be competitive for years to come.”