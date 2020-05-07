Senior pole vaulter from Tampa’s Jesuit HS striving to hit new heights

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A senior pole vaulter from Jesuit High School is still training to hit new heights in his pole vaulting career despite the shortened season.

Anson Rowe, who had the potential to put checkmarks next to a slew of accolades this season, said he was devastated when it was canceled due to the coronavirus. However, the cancellation has not stopped him from doing what he loves to do and from chasing a handful of those lingering dreams.

Rowe was ranked first in the state of Florida in Class 3A. He had a new personal record after every meet.

He cleared a height of 14 feet 8 inches and, even without a full senior season, he is still striving to beat it.

“You got to keep your chin up and you got to keep pushing forward so that is what I plan on doing,” he said.

He is currently chasing after a school record because he wants to challenge himself.

“Fifteen feet, 6 inches is the school record here,” said Rowe. “I was projected to get it. If not, I was really, really, really close.”

He trains almost every day and he vaults twice every week.

“You do not really have access to a gym these days so I do a lot of bodyweight exercises, a lot of sprinting wherever I can find open space,” he said. “I am definitely running with a pole in the street, creating like a little pit for me to plant in, a little box to plant in, anything I can do to get a pole in my hands.”

Rowe is headed to the University of Florida in August. He chose academics over athletics but he would love the opportunity to continue his pole vaulting career as a Gator.

“UF has such high standards to get on the team because they are in the SEC so I have my work cut out for me but I am willing to accept the challenge and work my way to get there,” said Rowe. “Once you start bending the pole, it is addicting. It is a feeling you really cannot describe so I definitely want to keep vaulting. It is kind of in my blood now.”

Rowe, who started pole vaulting as a freshman at Jesuit High School, actually decided to try the sport because he recalls watching it in the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Rio.

