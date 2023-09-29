SANFORD, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s been over 20 years since the Seminoles Warhawks have had a winning season.

However, second-year head coach, Auggie Sanchez, is here to change that. His 2023 team is starting off the season 4-0.

“I am old school,” said Sanchez.

“I am as old school as it gets. I believe in rules, discipline, and structure. I also believe in having fun. I do think if you want something you have to work for it. That’s what I preach every single day to these kids. It’s what I’m trying to get them accustomed to doing,” said Sanchez.

Sanchez is the all-time leading tackler title at USF and wants to inspire his players to have the same success.

“Football changed the game for me,” said Sanchez.

“Football was my way out. It was my way to college. It helped me get out of the situation I was in. It helped me develop into the man that I am today,” said Sanchez. “I don’t know where I’d be without football, so I just feel like the game gave me so much so I want to give back to the game.”

“My coach has taught me so much about the linebacker position,” Warhawks senior linebacker Letarrian Jones said. Taking my lateral steps and making sure you always give effort to the play. I tell my guys to lock in because everything he says he’s absolutely right.”