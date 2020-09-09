Pinellas schools set COVID-19 guidelines for fall sports attendance

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – High school sports start this week for many schools in the Tampa Bay area.

In Pinellas County, a number of football teams are set to kick off their season on Thursday. Others will start the season on Friday.

Those who want to sit in the stands and enjoy the games must follow new COVID-19 guidelines to keep fans safe and healthy.

“I know some counties in the state are doing no fans for fall sports, which I understand, but we felt like we wanted to have a certain percentage and prioritize the parents into our sporting events to start the year,” said Pinellas County Schools Director of Athletics, Al Bennett.

Here are the guidelines for attending a Pinellas County School Fall Sporting Event:

Attendance at games will be limited to 25% of the stadium’s capacity. All tickets will be sold electronically through GoFan at www.gofan.co during the week of the game. No tickets will be sold school stadiums.

Visiting teams are guaranteed a limited number of tickets.

All football games will be streamed live through the NFHS network. You can subscribe to the service at www.nfhsnetwork.com.

Spectators must wear a mask while attending the game.

Spectators should social distance and sit only in designated areas.

Food sold at the concession stands will be limited to pre-prepared food choices. Be prepared to use only a credit or debt card at some locations.

Varsity and JV football will be at 25% of the stadium capacity and admission will be by electronic tickets only. All games will be streamed on the NFHS network.

Varsity and JV volleyball will not allow spectators through September 18 – volunteers and game officials only. All games will be streamed on NFHS network. Spectators may be allowed starting September 19. Tickets must be purchased electronically only.

Swimming/Dive: No spectators through September 18– volunteers and meet officials only.

Golf: Parents may attend if the hosting golf course allows.

Cross Country: Spectators must stay in the viewing area designated by the meet host. Spectators will not be permitted at the start or finish lines.

