Pasco schools will allow spectators at sporting and theater events

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco County Schools has changed its stance and will now allow audiences at its sporting, music and theater events.

The school district has updated its COVID-19 guidance to allow spectators at sporting events and audiences at fine arts performances at a limited capacity.

Each participating student can have two people in the audience. Masks are required, and spectators must follow social distancing requirements. Those who don’t comply with those guidelines will be asked to leave the event.

The district said it consulted with local health officials before making the changes.

