Mayor Castor honors Jesuit baseball team for winning state championship

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A high school baseball team was honored by Tampa’s mayor this week for winning this year’s state championship.

The Tampa Jesuit Baseball team visited Mayor Jane Castor Tuesday at her office in downtown Tampa.

During their meeting, Mayor Castor presented each player and coach with a personal commendation from the city.

The honor from the mayor comes one week after the team received their championship rings. The ceremony was held in front of classmates, friends and family members last Friday.

The Tigers won the state championship back in June for the fifth time in program history. Before that, their most recent championship season was in 2014.

Congratulations, Tigers!

Photos submitted by Jesuit Baseball.