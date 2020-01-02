Live Now
Longtime Plant High School football coach Robert Weiner to resign

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Robert Weiner, the longtime football coach at Plant High School, who led the Panthers to four state titles, is resigning after 16 seasons with the team, News Channel 8 has learned.

Weiner reportedly told players Thursday morning that he had accepted a job as an assistant coach for a college, but did not say which program he would join.

Weiner began coaching the Panthers in 2004. Between 2006 and 2016, the team competed in six state championships and won four.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

