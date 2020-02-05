Local high school athletes commit to schools on National Signing Day

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Although the majority of the top college football prospects have already signed with their future schools during the early signing period, a handful of other stars across the Tampa Bay area will be putting the pen to the paper on Wednesday.
The highly-anticipated day, National Signing Day, is finally here.
You can count on WFLA News Channel 8 to capture these memorable moments.
Karen Loftus will be going to Chamberlain High School and Gabrielle Shirley will be going to Berkeley Preparatory School and will have more on News Channel 8 tonight.
