Lakeland High football cancels first 2 games, suspends operations due to COVID-19

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — The football team at Lakeland High School suspended all operations and canceled its first games after being impacted by coronavirus, Polk County school officials said Tuesday.

The school district posted on Facebook Tuesday to announce that a “COVID-19 case” required the school’s football program to suspend operations for the next two weeks.

“As a precaution, the program is following CDC-recommended guidance from the Florida Department of Health in Polk County, and will suspend all operations through Sept. 22,” the post said.

The program suspension means the first two games of the season have been canceled. Lakeland was supposed to play George Jenkins and Plant City. The school district said it’s “unlikely the games will be rescheduled.”

The district did not release any additional information on who tested positive.

“Due to privacy and medical records laws, Polk County Public Schools cannot identify anyone who has tested positive, or provide additional details about the COVID-19 case impacting LHS football,” the post said.

