HUDSON, Fla. (WFLA) — Hudson High School Football is making history this season.

The Cobras are undefeated (7-0) while clinching districts for just the third time in program history after pounding Weeki Wachee High School 55-0 in Week 7.

And get this – Hudson is doing it with just 23 players on the entire roster.

“We definitely have kids that play both ways, but we’ve been doing that for a while. They’re kind of conditioned to be able to play both sides of the ball,” said Hudson athletic director and seventh-year head football coach Tim Hicks.

“We find a way, especially with all the practices with our coaches. They condition us. It gets rough sometimes, but we pull through,” said Hudson senior wide receiver Anthony “Aj” Mcfarlane.

Mcfarlane and his quarterback, Riley Blevens, have a special relationship on and off the field.

“He’s always going to be there. I know he’s always going to be open, and he’s my number one guy to go to,” said Hudson senior quarterback Riley Blevens.

Mcfarlane has two Division I offers: Georgia Southern University and Morgan State University.

“Small things translate to the game. We go get food with a few players, even if it’s just Wendy’s,” said Mcfarlane.

“This team truly believes if we play the way we can, we won’t lose,” said Hicks.