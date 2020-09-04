Hillsborough public school district releases athletic plan

TAMPA (WFLA)- High school athletics are back on this fall, but with some big changes.

There will be limits on who can attend sporting events and that might just make some parents mad.

Games start up next week with volleyball being first up, then football will follow. Friday, Hillsborough County Public Schools, released its ‘Return to Athletics’ plan.

Under the plan:

There will be a strict limit of four tickets for each game, per students that includes, football players, cheerleaders, band, and JROTC students

Parking and concessions will be cashless

Four people will sit in a pod together

Superintendent Addison Davis is confident the plan will work.

“As we continue to navigate through this pandemic we’ve got to be really solid about in-taking spectators and how we’re going to have organized seating at every one of our stadiums,” Davis said. “We’re going to have every stadium already marked out and we’ll have individuals ushering and identifying to make sure we have social distancing along the way. This will be also true for our gymnasiums as well.”

While the ticket limits may frustrate some, two Middleton High School football players will be happy just to have fans back in the stands.

“I think they’re putting it in the perspective of our parents, so they can come see us play,” said linebacker Yoseth Israel,

Quarterback Marlon Singletary added, “at least we have somebody.. if nobody was there it would be… I like having support behind me you know.”

But is it the right call? The superintendent said it is.

“You have other counties across the state that are not letting any of the games, related to away games or home games, so I think we’re doing a really good job trying to meet in the middle,” Davis said.

If you’re thinking you’ll be able to buy a ticket on game night and watch the game… don’t bother, as the schools will not be selling tickets at the stadiums.