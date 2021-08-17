High school football returns in Hillsborough County Friday: Here’s what to expect

Hillsborough County, Fla. (WFLA) – The high school football season is set to start this Friday in Hillsborough County with a handful of preseason games.

According to the Hillsborough County Public Schools Opening Plan, the season is expected to operate as close to “normal” as possible.

“Safety protocols will not vanish but will mostly turn into recommendations instead of requirements,” HCPS stated in their plan.

Those recommendations include washing your hands and utilizing hand sanitizer among other precautionary practices.

If you would like to go to a football game, you will still have to purchase your ticket digitally but the venues will not be limited to a certain capacity. Additionally, a mask will not be required to attend these games.

The “Return to Play” procedures following a positive COVID-19 test, according to HCPS, will “require medical clearance and gradual steps of increased activity to reach full clearance.” If a student athlete has had physical contact with someone with COVID-19, that individual must quarantine unless he or she has been vaccinated.