Friday Night Blitz: Tampa Catholic Crusaders vs Clearwater Central Catholic Marauders

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – The home team, the Clearwater Central Catholic High School Marauders, snagged its first win of the season on Friday night. The Marauders defeated the Tampa Catholic High School Crusaders by a score of 27 to 9.

However, the Crusaders managed to put six points on the board first. Dylan Mccain scrambled to the right and connected with Tim Young. Young gently placed the ball in the end zone.

Jordan Niles, a running back for CCC, tied the game by catching the snap and finding the gap.

Niles scored a second touchdown and, in case you did not see enough of him, I caught him putting a hit on the defense and finding the first down.