Friday Morning Blitz: Pasco Pirates take on Zephyrhills Bulldogs tonight

PASCO, Fla. (WFLA) – The Friday Blitz is here again with students at Pasco High School kicking off our next popping pep rally!

Each Friday morning, 8 On Your Side features one local high school in a pep rally to remember.

This week, the Pasco Pirates are getting pumped up for a big rivalry game Friday night against the Zephyrhills Bulldogs.

The students at Pasco High School joined 8 On Your Side for the ultimate dance party at the Pirates’ school on Friday morning.

On Wednesday, a local high school’s athletic department was granted a check for $500 from a Hooters in the Tampa Bay area.

Be sure to tune in and watch more high school football coverage from WFLA News Channel 8 during football season.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

