Friday Morning Blitz: Pasco Pirates take on Zephyrhills Bulldogs tonight

PASCO, Fla. (WFLA) – The Friday Blitz is here again with students at Pasco High School kicking off our next popping pep rally!
Each Friday morning, 8 On Your Side features one local high school in a pep rally to remember.
This week, the Pasco Pirates are getting pumped up for a big rivalry game Friday night against the Zephyrhills Bulldogs.
The students at Pasco High School joined 8 On Your Side for the ultimate dance party at the Pirates’ school on Friday morning.
On Wednesday, a local high school’s athletic department was granted a check for $500 from a Hooters in the Tampa Bay area.
Be sure to tune in and watch more high school football coverage from WFLA News Channel 8 during football season.
High School Blitz Pep Rally
- Friday mornings from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. on WFLA News Channel 8
- Friday mornings from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. on WTTA Great 38
High School Football Team of the Week
- Thursdays from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on WFLA News Channel 8
Game of the Week
- Fridays from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m on WFLA News Channel 8
Friday Night Blitz Show (Game highlights and scores)
- Fridays at 11:15 p.m. on WFLA News Channel 8
