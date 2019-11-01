Friday Morning Blitz: Pasco Pirates take on Zephyrhills Bulldogs tonight

PASCO, Fla. (WFLA) – The Friday Blitz is here again with students at Pasco High School kicking off our next popping pep rally!

Each Friday morning, 8 On Your Side features one local high school in a pep rally to remember.

This week, the Pasco Pirates are getting pumped up for a big rivalry game Friday night against the Zephyrhills Bulldogs.

The students at Pasco High School joined 8 On Your Side for the ultimate dance party at the Pirates’ school on Friday morning.

On Wednesday, a local high school’s athletic department was granted a check for $500 from a Hooters in the Tampa Bay area.

Be sure to tune in and watch more high school football coverage from WFLA News Channel 8 during football season.

High School Blitz Pep Rally

Friday mornings from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. on WFLA News Channel 8

Friday mornings from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. on WTTA Great 38

High School Football Team of the Week

Thursdays from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on WFLA News Channel 8

Game of the Week

Fridays from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m on WFLA News Channel 8

Friday Night Blitz Show (Game highlights and scores)

Fridays at 11:15 p.m. on WFLA News Channel 8

LATEST STORIES: