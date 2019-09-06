Friday Morning Blitz: Leto High School gears up to take on King High School

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Friday Blitz is back and better than ever with Leto High School kicking off our first popping pep rally!

Each Friday morning, 8 On Your Side features one local high school in a pep rally to remember.

This week, the Leto High School Falcons are getting pumped up for their game Monday night against King High School.

Football players, the band, cheerleaders, the dance team and girls basketball and volleyball joined 8 On Your Side for the ultimate dance party in the Leto High School gymnasium.

THE BLITZ IS BACK!🏈🎉♥️ Leto High School is kicking off the Friday Morning Blitz this season and this pep rally is popping! WFLA Lila Gross is LIVE RIGHT NOW at the school for some fun! Tune in and tell us where you’re watching from! https://bit.ly/2m3LXyd Posted by WFLA News Channel 8 on Friday, September 6, 2019

Be sure to tune in and watch more high school football coverage from WFLA News Channel 8 during football season.

High School Blitz Pep Rally

Friday mornings from 6 to 7 a.m. on WFLA News Channel 8

Friday mornings from 7 to 9 a.m. on WTTA Great 38

High School Football Team of the Week

Thursdays from 4 to 6 p.m. on WFLA News Channel 8

Game of the Week

Fridays from 4 to 6 p.m on WFLA News Channel 8

Friday Night Blitz Show (Game highlights and scores)