Friday Morning Blitz: Leto High School gears up to take on King High School

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Friday Blitz is back and better than ever with Leto High School kicking off our first popping pep rally!
Each Friday morning, 8 On Your Side features one local high school in a pep rally to remember.
This week, the Leto High School Falcons are getting pumped up for their game Monday night against King High School.
Football players, the band, cheerleaders, the dance team and girls basketball and volleyball joined 8 On Your Side for the ultimate dance party in the Leto High School gymnasium.
Be sure to tune in and watch more high school football coverage from WFLA News Channel 8 during football season.
High School Blitz Pep Rally
- Friday mornings from 6 to 7 a.m. on WFLA News Channel 8
- Friday mornings from 7 to 9 a.m. on WTTA Great 38
High School Football Team of the Week
- Thursdays from 4 to 6 p.m. on WFLA News Channel 8
Game of the Week
- Fridays from 4 to 6 p.m on WFLA News Channel 8
Friday Night Blitz Show (Game highlights and scores)
- Fridays at 11:15 p.m. on WFLA News Channel 8