TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida High School Athletic Association’s board of governors held an emergency meeting Thursday to reconsider changes to its health questionnaires for athlete participation. A previous draft of an update to the form made answering questions on menstrual periods for female athletes mandatory.

The currently used version of the questionnaire leaves those questions as optional for answer.

As previously reported, during a Jan. 24 meeting, the sports medicine committee put the updated questionnaire on the table for discussion, according to FHSAA minutes.

After pushback by concerned parents and several state lawmakers, the FHSAA board of governors called an emergency meeting to reconsider the draft, and review another for use instead.

Board members discussing the different drafts described the health participation survey without questions on menstruation saying that if the newest draft is approved it would be an adoption of the national version of the form.

The latest draft of the questionnaire, published by FHSAA, removes the questions on menstruation.

The board heard from Floridians during a public comment portion of the meeting, with two board members already motioning to put the new form to a vote for approval. Leonard Ireland, FHSAA’s public counsel, read a series of correspondences into the official record, regarding the questions on the form.

According to counsel, 150 emails were sent in as public comments to be read during the meeting. Some board members suggested not reading all of them verbally but still entering the comments into the record, but Ireland said that due to the meeting and comment’s public nature, he “did not know how they can be considered” by the board if they are not read in full.

Board members then motioned to submit the letters to the public record without further active consideration. That motion was unsuccessful, with no one offering to second the motion proposed.

Ireland continued to read the public comments into the record.

This is a developing story. WFLA.com will update coverage with a final vote status and disposition upon its completion.