ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. (WFLA) — What separates wide receiver DJ Pickett from the rest of his competition isn’t just his size. His football IQ is through the roof. He comes from a family tree of football.

“My uncle Ryan Pickett played here and then he went to Ohio State. My dad played here, my other uncle played here and so did my brother,” he said.

“I played with DJ’s dad when he was a senior and I was a sophomore,” said Zephyrhills football coach Nick Carroll.

“Ryan Pickett and I were best friends growing up in middle school and high school. For me to be able to coach one of my friends’ sons, it is very rewarding. I get to watch another Pickett grow at Zephyrhills High School,” said Carroll.

And the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.

“I see his dad the most because he’s competitive.”

“His dad and I had a lot of competition between one another because I had to cover him, so I see the passion and the drive and the love football for the game,” said Carroll.

DJ and his family are bonded by wearing the same jersey number.

“I looked up to my brother when he played here. That’s why I’m wearing five, because of him. When I was younger, I wanted to be like him. I’m not even going to lie,” said Pickett.

“I started wearing five and then my little brother started wearing five after me now it just runs through the family and we just feel good and five so that’s what we’re sticking with,” said Pickett.