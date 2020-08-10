AdventHealth, Hillsborough Schools join forces to bring more athletic trainers to high schools

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla (WFLA) –AdventHealth is responding to an urgent need of athletic trainers at high schools in Hillsborough County.

The health network has signed a 1-year contract with the Hillsborough County School District to provide athletic trainers to its 28 high schools for the upcoming school year.

The newly-hired athletic trainers will be at home and away varsity football games and home games for volleyball, cheerleading, basketball, wrestling, soccer, lacrosse, softball, flag football and baseball. They will also attend varsity regional and state championship contests.

In addition to providing emergency and non-emergency care on site, athletic trainers will also conduct concussion testing.

As part of the agreement, the school district will contribute approximately $420,000 of the $1.15 million in funding for the program. AdventHealth and PT Solutions will fund the remaining costs of salaries and equipment.

The trainers will start working at the schools on Monday, as student-athletes are set to report for conditioning.

