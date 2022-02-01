Tampa Bay 2022 Black History Month events

Black History Month

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – February is Black History Month, which is a time to honor the contributions and triumphs of African-Americans throughout U.S. history.

Several organizations across Tampa Bay will recognize and honor Black History month throughout February. Here is how the community can mark the occasion:

St. Petersburg African American Flag Raising:

February 1, 2022 at noon at St. Pete City Hall

Following the flag raising; the president of the Dr. Carter G Woodson Museum will host a news conference about their Invest in Black History campaign.

City of Tampa’s 34th Annual Black History Celebration:

February 1, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the Tampa Convention Center

UNCF 16th Annual Black History Month Luncheon:

February 24, 2022 at noon at Julian B. Lane Park

Speak the Dream: Why We Tell the Story Panel Discussion:

February 7, 2022 at 6 p.m. at The Studio@620

University of South Florida celebrations: click here

Sankofa Cultural Black History Market:

February 26, 20222 at 11:30 a.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss