Tampa Bay 2022 Black History Month events

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – February is Black History Month, which is a time to honor the contributions and triumphs of African-Americans throughout U.S. history.

Several organizations across Tampa Bay will recognize and honor Black History month throughout February. Here is how the community can mark the occasion:

St. Petersburg African American Flag Raising:

February 1, 2022 at noon at St. Pete City Hall

Following the flag raising; the president of the Dr. Carter G Woodson Museum will host a news conference about their Invest in Black History campaign.

City of Tampa’s 34th Annual Black History Celebration:

February 1, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the Tampa Convention Center

UNCF 16th Annual Black History Month Luncheon:

February 24, 2022 at noon at Julian B. Lane Park

Speak the Dream: Why We Tell the Story Panel Discussion:

February 7, 2022 at 6 p.m. at The Studio@620

University of South Florida celebrations: click here

Sankofa Cultural Black History Market:

February 26, 20222 at 11:30 a.m.