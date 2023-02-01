TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Woodson African American Museum of Florida will commemorate the life and legacy of Dr. Carter G. Woodson during a celebration of Black history on Wednesday.

Woodson, “the father of Black History,” was a scholar and author who founded the Association for the Study of African American Life and History. He established “Negro History Week,” which soon evolved into Black History Month.

A number of community leaders will stand on the steps of St. Petersburg City Hall to reflect on Woodson’s life and the impact he had on history.

The event will begin at 1:15 p.m., and a flag raising will take place at 2 p.m.

“Understanding the desired interest of some to suppress Black History, many will join us to elevate the messaging, significance, and countless contributions that Black people have made toward this nation’s greatness,” a press release for the event states.