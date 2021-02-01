For the Culture: Knowing the history of Black History Month

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Monday marks the beginning of Black History Month, something the country has been celebrating for decades thanks to one man.

Dr. Carter G. Woodson is known as the father of African-American history.

“He’s responsible for the creation of Negro History Week that we now celebrate as Black History Month,” said Terri Lipsey-Scott, Executive Director of the Dr. Carter G. Woodson African-American Museum.

While earning his Master’s degree from the University of Chicago, and a Ph.D. from Harvard, Woodson witnessed how Black people were underrepresented in American history books and other books he studied. In 1926, Woodson created Negro History Week. He chose to honor Black history during February due to its historical ties.

“It represented the birth months of Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglas two individuals which whom he admired much, so he selected February to honor black history month,” said Lipsey-Scott.

Fifty years later, in 1976, Black History Month was recognized and celebrated nationally.

In the heart of St. Petersburg sits the Dr. Carter G. Woodson African-American Museum. Here, Black history is celebrated everyday.

“We celebrate nationally Black history month during the month of February because it was near and dear to the heart of Dr. Carter G Woodson who’s known as the father of African-American history, but here, we celebrate everyday,” Lipsey-Scott said.

She hopes one day Black History will be celebrated every month.

“It’s critically important that we begin to stop segregating American history,” said Lipsey-Scott. “American history is not something that should be relegated to a month. It should be incorporated into the studies of American history. If we’re going to discuss American history we cannot exclude contributions of others particularly African-Americans whose backs were whipped in order to build this great nation. “

In a nation where racial issues still sit at the forefront, Lipsey-Scott is challenging people to truly educate themselves on Black history.

“The mistreatment of Blacks continue to exist today,” she said. “There are so many untold stories that we all need to find ourselves front and center understanding because history not learned is history repeated.”

