Adorable Tampa girls dress up as iconic figures for Black History Month

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A local group of girls celebrated Black History Month by highlighting Black history trailblazers at the Hillsborough Tax Collector’s Office.

The girls visited the tax collector’s office dressed up as adorable mini-versions of eight iconic figures—Maya Angelou, Dr. Mae Jemison, the first Black female astronaut, Shirley Chisholm, Serena Williams, poet Amanda Gorman, Vice President Kamala Harris, Rosa Parks and civil rights activist Fannie Lou Hamer.

They can be seen in a video reading quotes from their Black history heroes.

You can watch the video above.