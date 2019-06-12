Why I Walk

For my Dad, Norm Schaible

He was a heart attack, stroke and heart bypass survivor.

My sister, Carrie Coash, is a heart attack and bypass survivor too! My uncle, Bob Schaible, received a heart transplant more than 15 years ago and is still alive and thriving.

They are why I walk! I also walk for future heart health of my children and a focus on preventing heart disease in this next generation not just treating it.

For more than a decade, I have been fundraising and emceeing the Tampa Bay Heart Walk and every year it gets bigger and better! I hope you will consider joining my team and donating. This is a fight, with enough support and money, we can win!

Heart Walk 2018

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Join Stacie Schaible and the WFLA News Channel 8 team as we fight against heart disease and stroke in the 2018 Tampa Heart Walk.

The Tampa Heart Walk will be held Saturday, Nov. 10 at Raymond James Stadium. 8 On Your Side is proud to be a huge part of it. The festivities begin at 8 a.m.

WFLA 8 On Your Side Anchor Stacie Schaible will host the opening ceremony and will give the cue to begin walking around 9 a.m.

“Please join us on social media and tell us why you walk. My family is why I walk,” Schaible said.

Stacie Schaible will be live on Facebook to give you a behind the scenes look at the 2018 Heart Walk.

Go to our Facebook page to join the walk virtually and say hello to some familiar faces including Keith Cate and Jennifer Leigh.

The Thursday leading up to Heart Walk was a big day at 8 On Your Side as our 2018 Heart Walk phone bank helped us reach our goal of at least $125k!

In fact, we surpassed that goal by raising $136,110!

We reached the goal with the help of Kane’s Furniture, who matched the first $50,000 we raised. Pepin matched $25,000.

Through your financial support, you are not only helping hearts in our community, but you are also helping fund lifesaving research and educate adults and children at risk of developing cardiovascular disease.

Heart Facts:

About 610,000 people die from heart disease in the United States every year- that’s 1 in every 4 deaths.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death for both men and women. More than half of the deaths due to heart disease in 2009 were in men.

Coronary heart disease (CHD) is the most common type of heart disease, killing over 370,000 people.

Every year about 735,000 Americans have a heart attack. Of these, 525,000 are a first heart attack and 210,000 happen in people who have already had a heart attack.

Stroke Facts: