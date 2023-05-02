TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — High school students can work out for free at Planet Fitness this summer.

Planet Fitness is offering teens between the ages of 14-19 a free “High School Summer Pass.”

The pass is good from May 15 to August 31. Teens must work out at the location they sign up at. They cannot use the pass at other locations.

To get the pass, teens can sign up either online or in-club.

The fitness company is also giving away $200,000 to high schools and students. Teens who register can help win a grant for their school and participate in a video contest for a chance to win a scholarship.

Teens can enter to win a $10,000 scholarship by submitting a video on TikTok.

At the end of the summer, the top 10 schools (five from the U.S. and five from Canada) on Planet Fitness’ leaderboard will receive a $10,000 grant. You can check the leaderboard here.

Winning schools can use the money for new athletic equipment, field renovations, physical fitness classes, and health and wellness classes, Planet Fitness said.