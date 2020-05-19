Skip to content
Director’s Cut
Saharan dust from Africa expected to bring hazy skies, colorful sunsets to Gulf this week
Video
Mother reacts after son was killed by forced water intoxication
Video
Former USF soccer player prepares for upcoming NWSL tournament
Video
STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Hot and humid Sunday with isolated storms inland
Video
Florida Publix employee told to remove BLM mask
Video
Woman wanted in Atlanta Wendy’s arson, may be Rayshard Brooks’ girlfriend
Video
Wesley Chapel man left with concrete light pole lying in front of home for three weeks
Video
Data shows Tampa Police Dept. use of force on the rise
Video
Is Florida’s online voter registration system ready for an election surge?
Pasco Co. man discovers he didn’t get the camper he paid for
Video
Never-ending error: Self-employed Floridians face yet another hurdle to collect unemployment benefits
Video
Local contractor’s victims question law enforcement’s commitment to investigate
Video
Former USF soccer player prepares for upcoming NWSL tournament
Video
Former Florida State football player wants stadium renamed
Yankees move spring training from Tampa to NYC as Florida coronavirus cases spike
At least 2 Bucs players test positive for coronavirus, ESPN reports
MLB to close all spring training sites in Florida and Arizona due to COVID-19 precautions, reports
Recent spike in COVID-19 cases raises concerns for Tampa Bay residents
Florida coronavirus: Almost 12% test positive again as state adds over 3,000 new cases
Video
MLB’s decision to close Florida spring training sites impact Polk Co. graduations
17-year-old Pasco County boy dies of coronavirus, FDOH reports
Video
Florida coronavirus: 12% test positive as state sees record 4,049 new cases
Video
Health
Recent spike in COVID-19 cases raises concerns for Tampa Bay residents
Florida coronavirus: Almost 12% test positive again as state adds over 3,000 new cases
Video
NIH halts clinical hydroxychloroquine trial
Video
FDA advises against 9 hand sanitizer products for methanol potential
17-year-old Pasco County boy dies of coronavirus, FDOH reports
Video
Florida coronavirus: 12% test positive as state sees record 4,049 new cases
Video
City of Tampa handing out free face coverings following mandatory mask ordinance
Gov. DeSantis says younger people drive COVID-19 surge
Video
Coronavirus outbreaks hitting sports teams in Tampa Bay
House coronavirus panel investigates cause of nursing home outbreaks
Video
MAP: More Tampa Bay restaurants temporarily close as coronavirus continues to spread
Video
Several Tampa Bay Lightning players, staff members test positive for coronavirus
City of Tampa mandatory face mask ordinance begins Friday night
Video
Defying the odds: Man who doctors said wouldn’t live past age 11 turns 62
Video
More than half of Florida’s coronavirus deaths linked to long-term care facilities
Highlighting Heroes: Tampa workers on frontline of coronavirus
Video
MAP: More Tampa Bay restaurants temporarily close as coronavirus continues to spread
Video
How to watch stunning ‘ring of fire’ solar eclipse this weekend
Video
Walt Disney World unveils new ‘Park Pass’ reservation system
Video
Hillsborough County releases preliminary reopening survey results
Video
Florida deputy responds to accidental house alarm, stays anyway to play, talk with homeowner’s kids
Video
Cómo volver a escanear su televisor si ha tenido problemas para obtener WFLA News Channel 8 y WTTA Great 38
Video
No la tires: Qué hacer si tiraste la tarjeta de débito del estímulo económico
Video
Tiny home community opens in Tampa
Video
ENTREVISTA: Alberto De Armas el primer hispano de Tampa Bay creador de Cómics Books
Video
