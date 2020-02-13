Breaking News
Free flu shots available for Tampa Bay residents

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Do you need a flu shot?

Florida Blue is teaming up with Walgreens to offer free vaccines to residents across Tampa Bay on Thursday.

The free shots are available to people ages 18 or older. You don’t have to be covered by health insurance to take up the offer.

The CDC says at least 22 million people will be sickened by the flu and 210,000 were hospitalized At least 12,000 people have died so far this season.

Pinellas County is seeing elevated flu activity, while Hillsborough and Polk counties both have moderate levels of activity, according to the Florida Department of Health.

The following clinics are offering flu shots at no cost from 10 am. to 1 p.m.

  • Westshore, 201 North Westshore Blvd., Tampa
  • Carrollwood Commons, 15030 North Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa
  • Shoppes at Park Place, 3758 Park Blvd North, Pinellas Park
  • University Town Center, 285 North Cattleman Road, Sarasota
  • Winter Haven Colonial Promenade, 385 Cypress Gardens Blvd., Winter Haven

