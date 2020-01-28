Free flu shots available for Tampa Bay residents

FILE – In this Feb. 7, 2018 file photo, a nurse prepares a flu shot at the Salvation Army in Atlanta. The U.S. winter flu season is off to its earliest start in more than 15 years. An early barrage of illness in the South has begun to spread more broadly, and there’s a decent chance flu season could peak much earlier than normal, health officials say. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Have you gotten your shot this flu season?

Florida Blue is teaming up with Walgreens to offer free vaccines to people in Hillsborough, Pinellas, Polk and Sarasota counties. The free shots are available to those ages 18 or older regardless of whether or not they’re covered by health insurance.

According to the CDC, there have been at least at least 15 million flu illnesses, 140,000 hospitalizations and 8,200 deaths from flu so far this season.

Florida is seeing moderate flu activity, so Florida Blue is encouraging Floridians to get a vaccine if they haven’t already.

The following clinics are offering flu shots at no cost from 10 am. to 1 p.m.

Westshore, 201 North Westshore Blvd., Tampa

Carrollwood Commons, 15030 North Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa

Shoppes at Park Place, 3758 Park Blvd North, Pinellas Park

University Town Center, 285 North Cattleman Road, Sarasota

Winter Haven Colonial Promenade, 385 Cypress Gardens Blvd., Winter Haven

LATEST STORIES: