Parallel parking eliminated from Nevada driving exam

LAS VEGAS (AP) – The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles has eliminated the parallel parking portion of the driving skills test.

Department public information officer Kevin Malone says the test still meets the national standards set by the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators even without the parallel parking element.

The changes took effect Jan. 13.

Officials say the changes are expected to reduce the number of repeat visits by drivers who can pass everything but parallel parking.

Officials say some driving schools have since stopped teaching parallel parking unless a student requests it.

