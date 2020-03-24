Coronavirus: Tampa Bay’s YMCA’s offer relief care to essential workers

GIBSONTON, Fla. (WFLA) – Kids may be out of school, but parents who are also essential care workers keeping our community healthy and safe may need an extra hand.

YMCAs of Tampa Bay are offering all-day youth relief care for essential workers at 21 locations across Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco, Citrus and Hernando counties.

This is to help support the children of healthcare and emergency response professionals, as well as other essential workers, who are playing important roles combating the coronavirus.

Together, the Tampa Metropolitan Area YMCA, YMCA of the Suncoast and YMCA of Greater St. Petersburg is working to meet a critical need to help the Greater Tampa Bay region continue to effectively function as schools are closed.

They have the capacity to serve 2,400 kids across all three Y associations.

YMCA President and CEO Matt Mitchell told 8 On Your Side’s Lila Gross, “anyone who is an essential worker will qualify for care.”

This can be anyone working on the front lines medical professionals, nurses, doctors, medical staff, police, fire, emergency response, grocery store workers, food delivery, military personal, critical need staff, etc.

HOW TO REGISTER:

In Hillsborough & East Pasco counties, qualified employees register: https://www.tampaymca.org/relief-care

In West Pasco, Pinellas, Hernando & Citrus counties, qualified employees register: https://bit.ly/3daGnjB

In St. Petersburg, qualified employees register: http://www.stpeteymca.org/childcare/youth-relief-care-for-essential-workers/

TENTATIVE SCHEDULE (subject to change):

Dates: Mar. 23-27, Mar. 30-Apr. 3, Apr. 6-10, Apr. 13-17, Apr. 20-24, Apr. 27-May 1, May 4-8

Time: 6:30/7am – 6pm

Cost: $125 per week (No child is turned away due to inability to pay. Please inquire about financial aid.)

