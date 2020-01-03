Tampa woman learns from past struggles, homelessness to help others in times of need

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It only takes one bad break for someone’s life to derail. That’s what happened to Susan Raines of Tampa.

The mother of two found herself homeless after a bad breakup and transitioning into a new life at the Salvation Army in downtown Tampa.

Now years later, Susan Raines is thriving.

She is gainfully employed, graduating from college and ready to start her own non-for-profit to help the Tampa Bay community.

Her advice for others struggling through dark days is to lean on people who can lift you. Raines said there are many in our community ready and willing to help.

“A lot of it is surrounding myself with people that help me make me a better me and there are a lot of business people in the community that are willing to do that,” said Raines. “I love to align myself with those individuals because it is those individuals that are helping me move forward and that are helping me do what I want to do in 2020.”

Raines has two daughters that are also following in her footsteps, both excelling in their educations and paying it forward through volunteer work.

