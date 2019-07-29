Speed Academy Summer Camp keeps kids fast on their feet

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. (WFLA) – A program at a local high school keeps kids fit during the off season.

Speed Academy Summer Camp helps kids of all ages stay in shape and improve their running skills.

The camp at Wiregrass Ranch High School actively works with youth to limit obesity.

They train for track and field with drills, sprints and conditioning.

The program runs until August 2 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sessions are about 60 to 90 mins long.

It costs $130 per week or $45 a day.

Hit the ground running with Speed Academy Summer Camp at Wiregrass Ranch High School located at 2909 Mansfield Blvd. in Wesley Chapel.