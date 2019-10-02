Great 38 / WTTA to Broadcast Florida Tropics SC Home Games

TAMPA, Fla. – Great 38 / WTTA and the Florida Tropics SC are teaming up to bring all 12 home games to viewers LIVE across the Tampa Bay area this winter.

The Lakeland-based Florida Tropics SC, members of the Major Arena Soccer League, plays their home games at the RP Funding Center.

“WFLA and WTTA are always looking for local, family friendly programming to bring to our viewers. To that end, we are very happy to partner with the Florida Tropics Arena Soccer League and broadcast 12 of their games on Great 38 / WTTA. This will make this exciting sport even more accessible to Tropics’ fans and future fans,” said Skip Valet, VP/General Manager WFLA & WTTA.

“This is an historic moment for our fans and the franchise to be able to bring live professional soccer back to the airwaves of Tampa, St. Petersburg, Sarasota, Bradenton, Clearwater and of course Lakeland and Polk County,” said Dr. Panos Iakovidis, the team’s Chief Executive Officer. “Indoor soccer, literally, was created back in the late 1970s with television specifically in mind. The high scoring, fast-paced action is easy to follow and all the goals and scoring chances make it exciting for fans to watch whether in the arena or at home.”

The attractive slate of home games includes broadcasts involving the most historic and successful franchises in the history of professional indoor soccer. The San Diego Sockers, Baltimore Blast and Milwaukee Wave all began play in the 1980s, and between them have a remarkable 30 world championships.

The Milwaukee Wave won the 2018-19 MASL championship, and will visit on Dec. 28. The Baltimore Blast won the three previous league titles, and will be in town on Dec. 21. San Diego, winners of 13 titles, visits on Feb. 8.

Two other “legacy” teams who trace their lineage to the 1980s – the Kansas City Comets and St. Louis Ambush – are also part of the WTTA package as are three games against the Tropics chief rivals, the Orlando SeaWolves.

Following is the 12-game broadcast schedule:

Saturday, Dec. 14 vs. Orlando SeaWolves, 5:05 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 21 vs. Baltimore Blast, 5:05 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 28 vs. Milwaukee Wave, 5:05 p.m.

Sunday, Jan 12 vs. Orlando SeaWolves, 3:05 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 19 vs. Orlando SeaWolves, 3:05 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 25 vs. St. Louis Ambush, 5:05 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 8 vs. San Diego Sockers, 5:05 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 15, vs. Rochester Lancers, 5:05 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 22 vs. Soles de Sonora, 5:05 p.m.

Sunday, March 8 vs. St. Louis Ambush, 3:05 p.m.

Sunday, March 15 vs. Kansas City Comets, 3:05 p.m.

Sunday, March 22 vs. Turlock Express, 3:05 p.m.