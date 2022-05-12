TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The James Webb Telescope is almost ready to begin scientific operations.

Over the next two months, the telescope will going through its final phase of testing and instrument calibration.

This illustration depicts NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope, fully deployed in space.

Credits: Adriana Manrique Gutierrez, NASA Animator

Since launching into space in December, the telescope has reached hundreds of incredible milestones, even completing a month-long process of aligning its mirror segments. The James Webb Telescope has a significantly larger primary mirror and improved detectors, which will enable thousands of new discoveries in the astronomy world.

Credit: NASA/ESA/CSA/STScI/JPL-Caltech

The first few test images are incredibly clear. There is a stark difference in the images taken by the retired Spitzer telescope and Webb.

Credit: NASA/STScI

There are four main onboard instruments that will undergo calibration, but so far, the performance of the telescope has exceeded the team’s most optimistic predictions.

Webb will begin it’s operational science mission to “Unfold the Universe” this summer.