TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Earthlings will be able to witness history in the making Friday as the European Space Agency holds the world’s first “livestream” from the planet Mars.

For one hour on June 2, the agency will periodically beam back images directly from a satellite orbiting the Red Planet.

The ESA said while it’s not technically possible to get a true “live” view of the planet due to the fact that light takes anywhere between 3 and 22 minutes to travel to Earth, the agency’s Mars Express satellite will give viewers the chance to get as close as it’s currently possible.

“Tune in to be amongst the first to see new pictures roughly every 50 seconds as they’re beamed down directly from the Visual Monitoring Camera (VMC) on board ESA’s long-lived but still highly-productive martian orbiter,” ESA said.

You can watch the stream live on the space agency’s Youtube page beginning at 12 p.m. ET.