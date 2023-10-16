TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An annular, or partial, solar eclipse passed over the United States this past weekend, dazzling millions of Americans with a rare “ring of fire” sight.

But a video shared by the National Weather Service in Cleveland, Ohio shared a unique perspective on the phenomenon — one from outer space.

The timelapse of Saturday’s solar eclipse was composed of dozens of visible satellite photographs stitched together to create a seamless video. You can see the moon’s shadow passing over the surface of the globe.

Those who weren’t able to travel to the 150-mile-wide path of annularity could still see a partial view of the eclipse. The 80-90% range included portions of California, Nevada, Oregon, Arizona, Utah, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas and Idaho.

“Let’s hope that we have clear skies and nice weather for our big day on April 8th, 2024,” the NHC said. “There will be a total solar eclipse from Texas through the Ohio Valley and up through Maine on that day.”