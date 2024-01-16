LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — VisitLex has launched an out-of-this-world tourism campaign—literally.

Lexington has beamed what they’re calling “the world’s first interstellar travel ad” into outer space with the help of local scientists and scholars, inviting extra-terrestrial life to visit Lexington.

“Aliens, if you’re out there, greetings! This is your guide to experiencing the Horse Capital of the Galaxy. We think it’s well worth the 235 trillion-mile trip,” VisitLex said.

The message was aimed at the Trappist 1-star system, approximately 40 light years away. Why? Because it hosts several planets that are considered to be a “habitable zone.” Meaning that Lexingtonians may get an answer in their lifetime.

“Lexington would be a great place to make first contact. You can land your spacecraft here. You can see the bluegrass. You may even be able to ride a horse, depending on how big you are,” Dr. Robert Lodder, expert in computer engineering and SETI, said.

The world’s first interstellar tourism campaign (VisitLex)

It contains a bitmap key with prime numbers, elements of life, molecules of water and ethanol (the elements that create bourbon), dopamine, horses, and Lexington’s Bluegrass landscape. It also contains a collection of images representing the city and even an audio recording of area blues legend Tee Dee Young.

“Of all the things that we’ve been beaming into space, why not a positive, friendly message? I think saying, ‘Hey, we’re nice, friendly people, and we have horses and bourbon and dopamine. Please don’t eat us,” Dr. Brenna Byrd, an expert in Germanic languages and linguistics, said.

The message was sent from the Kentucky Horse Park. VisitLex said that so far, no unusual activity has been reported in the skies above Lexington. After all, we still have 38 years until Lexington’s message reaches its target.

You can view a live countdown here.

While Lexington awaits a reply, humans can leave a postcard to extraterrestrials in a time capsule installed in the Lexington Visitor Center or send digital greetings here!