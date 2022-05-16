A total lunar eclipse graced the night skies on Sunday night into early Monday morning, providing longer than usual thrills for stargazers across North and South America.
NASA showed the moon bathed in the reflected red and orange hues of the Earth’s sunsets and sunrises, which lasted for about an hour and a half.
It was one of the longest totalities of the decade and the first so-called “blood moon” in a year.
Observers in the eastern half of North America and all of Central and South America had prime seats for the whole show, weather permitting.
Partial stages of the eclipse were visible across Africa, Europe and the Middle East.
A total eclipse occurs when the Earth passes directly between the moon and the sun, and casts a shadow on our constant, cosmic companion.
The moon was expected to be 225,000 miles (362,000 kilometers) away at the peak of the eclipse.