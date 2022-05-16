A total lunar eclipse graced the night skies on Sunday night into early Monday morning, providing longer than usual thrills for stargazers across North and South America.

NASA showed the moon bathed in the reflected red and orange hues of the Earth’s sunsets and sunrises, which lasted for about an hour and a half.

It was one of the longest totalities of the decade and the first so-called “blood moon” in a year.

Observers in the eastern half of North America and all of Central and South America had prime seats for the whole show, weather permitting.

The moon is shown with the earth’s shadow obscuring part of it during a lunar eclipse, Sunday, May 15, 2022, near Moscow, Idaho. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

A total lunar eclipse is seen during the first blood moon of the year, in Temple City, Calif. May 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

This combination of pictures shows the moon in various stages of the total lunar eclipse during the first blood moon of the year, in Temple City, Calif. May 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

In this collection of photos, the moon is shown during a full lunar eclipse, upper left, and then at various stages as it emerges from the earth’s shadow, Sunday, May 15, 2022, near Moscow, Idaho. The orange color of the moon is caused by the Moon passing into the shadow of the Earth. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Partial stages of the eclipse were visible across Africa, Europe and the Middle East.

A total eclipse occurs when the Earth passes directly between the moon and the sun, and casts a shadow on our constant, cosmic companion.

The moon was expected to be 225,000 miles (362,000 kilometers) away at the peak of the eclipse.