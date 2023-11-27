FAIRBANKS, Alaska (WFLA) — Kirk Manley captured photos of a lifetime on Sunday when a “Watermelon Aurora” illuminated the night sky in Fairbanks, Alaska.

Manley said he took the stunning pictures around 3 a.m. He said the locals are calling the phenomenon the “Watermelon Aurora” Borealis with the red and green colors.

He added that the aurora was bright after the snow stopped, and it occurred just before the full moon.

“There was a period of time when the northern sky was whipping around in green, blue, red and purple. Whipping so fast that there was no way to capture it, and all you could do was stand there in awe,” Manley posted on Facebook.

Photos courtesy of: Kirk Manley

Photos courtesy of: Kirk Manley

Photos courtesy of: Kirk Manley

Photos courtesy of: Kirk Manley

Photos courtesy of: Kirk Manley

Photos courtesy of: Kirk Manley

Photos courtesy of: Kirk Manley



According to the Explore Fairbanks website, the best time to see the northern lights is from Aug. 21 to April 21. On average, the aurora is visible four out of five nights when the sky is clear and dark enough in Fairbanks.

Visitors typically see a swirling array of green, teal, and white, with an intense aurora showing a purple or magenta edge.