TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A stadium-sized asteroid is among five asteroids that will pass Earth this weekend, according to NASA’s Asteroid Watch.

NASA’s Asteroid Watch dashboard tracks asteroids and comets that will make relatively close approaches to Earth. The dashboard shows five asteroids will pass between June 23 and 25.

One of the asteroids is the size of a bus, at 35 feet. Three asteroids are about the size of airplanes, ranging from 86 feet to 170 feet. The stadium-sized asteroid is about 840 feet in size.

The bus-sized asteroid will pass closest to Earth, however, it will still be about 727,000 miles away from our planet.