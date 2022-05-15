ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Want an up-close and personal look at Sunday night’s lunar eclipse? St. Petersburg College is the place to be.

They’re holding a viewing for the public.

“It’s one of the most simplest celestial events actually,” said Craig Joseph, planetarium director. “The moon, during the full moon phase, will actually pass into the Earth’s shadow and get covered up in the Earth’s shadow.”

Joseph told 8 On Your Side this celestial phenomenon occurs twice a year. When they come, they last a pretty long time.

“Takes about an hour to move into the Earth’s shadow. It’ll stay in the Earth’s shadow covered up completely for about 84 minutes and then another hour or so leaving the Earth’s shadow.”

If you’re trying to catch different angles and views of the eclipse, St. Pete College is the place to be.

We have three different types of telescopes. We have a couple refracting telescopes, some reflecting telescopes and some compound telescopes that uses mirrors and lenses to collect the light.”

Joseph said you don’t need a fancy telescope to see the lunar eclipse. All you have to do is step outside of your home and look up.

“You know a full moon, you can see without a telescope and you’ll easily be able to see a little bite taken out of the moon. That bite will get bigger and bigger until the moon is entirely within the Earth’s shadow.”

Telescopes at St. Petersburg College are available for use until midnight.