TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — SpaceX is targeting to launch 53 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit aboard its Falcon 9 rocket Friday.

The private space company is tageting to blast off during an instantaneous launch window at 3:21 p.m. The rocket will take off from Space Launch Complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

A backup opportunity will also be available on Saturday, Aug. 20 at 2:59 p.m.

SpaceX said the rocket’s first stage booster supporting Friday’s mission was previously used to launch eight other missions, including GPS III Space Vehicle 04, GPS III Space Vehicle 05, Inspiration4, Ax-1, Nilesat 301, and three other Starlink missions.

After Falcon 9’s first stage separates, it will return to Earth and land on the “A Shortfall of Gravitas” droneship that will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

A live webcast of the mission will begin approximately five minutes before liftoff. News Channel 8 will stream the flight in a player above.

This is a developing story.