TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — SpaceX will send up another batch of Starlink satellites from Florida on Tuesday.

The aerospace company plans to launch its Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 7:52 p.m.

The rocket will carry 22 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit before landing on the Just Read the Instructions drone ship, stationed in the Atlantic Ocean. It will be the 16th mission for this Falcon 9 booster.

Weather is not likely to affect the launch, according to the latest forecast from Patrick Space Force Base. If the launch is delayed, SpaceX will attempt it again at 8:36 p.m.

Six backup opportunities are available on Wednesday between 4:55 p.m. and 8:23 p.m.